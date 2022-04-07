Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Up 3.3%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 37,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 339,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.84 million and a PE ratio of -18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. Its principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was formerly known as Shore Gold Inc and changed its name to Star Diamond Corporation in February 2018.

