Stakenet (XSN) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $4,173.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00265591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004906 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000737 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00234067 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,382,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,843,877 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

