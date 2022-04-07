SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSE shares. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.99) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,825 ($23.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,791 ($23.49). 1,921,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.54. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £19.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.