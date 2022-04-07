SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading Down 8.9%

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 1,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

About SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

