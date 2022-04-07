SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SPX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 3,385.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

