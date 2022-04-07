SPX FLOW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.
FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
About SPX FLOW
SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.
