SPX FLOW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

