Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $79.64, but opened at $76.32. Sprout Social shares last traded at $75.84, with a volume of 1,315 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,851 shares of company stock worth $9,354,978. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.