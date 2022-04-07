Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.25. Sprinklr shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 25,936 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

