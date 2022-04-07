Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CXM traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 530,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

