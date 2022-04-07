Splintershards Trading Down 5.3% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $66.54 million and approximately $750,522.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012120 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 667,404,937 coins and its circulating supply is 605,127,792 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

