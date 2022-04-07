Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.07) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.43. The company has a market cap of £938.62 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 164.93 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,102.95).

About Spire Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.