SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $453,573.69 and $629.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

