Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. 3,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

