SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. SPI Energy shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 2,711,154 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPI Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

