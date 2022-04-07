Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

SPRO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 233,954 shares of company stock worth $2,622,050 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

