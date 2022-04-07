Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Reaches $15,211.44

Spectrum (SPT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,211.44 and $2,218.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00259476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

