Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

SPE opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

