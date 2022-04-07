SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.72

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 98757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.