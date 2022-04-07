SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

