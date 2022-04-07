SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.24

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 4695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,550 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,760,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

