SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

