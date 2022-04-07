Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars.

