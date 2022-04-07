Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 31,502,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,829,086. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

