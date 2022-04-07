South32 (LON:S32) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 289 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.59 ($3.99).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

