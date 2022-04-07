South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.57 Million

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to announce $667.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.29 million to $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

