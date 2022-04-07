Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

