Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

