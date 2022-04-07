Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.19

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and traded as high as $82.00. Sonova shares last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 13,140 shares.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

