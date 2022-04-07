Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) PT Lowered to €120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

