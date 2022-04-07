SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.75

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.75 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.50), with a volume of 2058131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.58) price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of £881.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.52.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

