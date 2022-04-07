Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Shares Down 0.2%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 437,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.