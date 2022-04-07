Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) versus EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Financial Contrast

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and EnQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $11.96 billion 0.88 $803.33 million N/A N/A EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.56 $376.99 million N/A N/A

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smurfit Kappa Group and EnQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 EnQuest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.71%. EnQuest has a consensus target price of $0.29, indicating a potential downside of 31.33%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smurfit Kappa Group is more favorable than EnQuest.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats EnQuest on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12.In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

