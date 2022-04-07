Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,375.35 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.80. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.