Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,375.35 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.80. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

