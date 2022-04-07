Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

