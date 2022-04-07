Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Raised to GBX 1,680

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a market capitalization of £10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,239.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,265.99. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

