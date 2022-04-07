SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 87,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

