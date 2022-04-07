SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.40, but opened at 5.29. SmartRent shares last traded at 5.28, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of 6.87.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.