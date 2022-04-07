Smart Share Global (EM) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Smart Share Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Share Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Share Global Competitors 268 1007 1531 80 2.49

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 634.79%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95% Smart Share Global Competitors -22.83% -71.32% -3.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million -$19.55 million -0.06 Smart Share Global Competitors $686.05 million $59.18 million 23.66

Smart Share Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.