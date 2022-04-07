Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

