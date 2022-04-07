Smart MFG 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,487.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $8.68 million and $74,487.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,745,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

