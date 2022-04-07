SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

SGH opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

