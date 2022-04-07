SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.