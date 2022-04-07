SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,776. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

