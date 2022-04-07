Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.26.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

