Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.