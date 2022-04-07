Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,836,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after buying an additional 231,414 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

