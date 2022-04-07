Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $43.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
