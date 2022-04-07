Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

SIG stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after acquiring an additional 815,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

