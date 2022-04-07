SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSU opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. SIGNA Sports United has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

