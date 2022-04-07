SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 512,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 105,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SIGA stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.